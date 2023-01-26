Ruling Party Executive Urges End to Income Limit for Child Allowances

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toshimitsu Motegi, the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, speaks at a House of Representatives interpellation on Wednesday.

Toshimitsu Motegi, the secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, has said the income limit for parents to receive child allowances should be removed, to support the growth of all children.

The government has been considering expanding the child allowance system.

Speaking at a House of Representatives interpellation on Wednesday, Motegi also said, “Increasing allowances for households with many children should also be positively considered.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida responded by saying, “Implementing policies related to children and child-rearing is the most effective investment toward the future.” However, Kishida stopped short of suggesting concrete plans for the expansion of the system.

Coalition partner Komeito also is seeking the repeal of the income limit. Members of the LDP have suggested increasing the monthly allowance to a maximum of ¥30,000 for a second child and to a maximum of ¥60,000 for a third and subsequent children.

Currently, ¥10,000 to ¥15,000 per month is paid for each child up to junior high school age, in principle. However, the allowance is reduced to ¥5,000 if the family’s main breadwinner earns ¥9.6 million or more annually.

Households in which one family member has an annual income of ¥12 million or more are not eligible.