Former Japan PM Yoshihide Suga calls for deepening ties with India

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a ceremony to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Japan-India Association at a Tokyo hotel on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called for strengthening Japan-India ties at a ceremony to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Japan-India Association on Wednesday.

Suga became chair of the association on Jan. 1, succeeding former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Noting that Japan is this year hosting the Group of Seven industrialized nations while India is chairing a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, Suga said, “It’s important that we both exercise leadership.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was also present at the ceremony held at a Tokyo hotel, said, “We’ll leverage various opportunities to further strengthen relations with India.”