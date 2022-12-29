- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
- The political office of the late Shinzo Abe in the former prime minister’s constituency of Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, closed on Wednesday
Abe’s Yamaguchi office closes
13:49 JST, December 29, 2022
SHIMONOSEKI, Yamaguchi — The political office of the late Shinzo Abe in the former prime minister’s constituency of Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, closed on Wednesday.
The political base was also used by Abe’s father Shintaro, a former foreign minister who died in 1991.
Abe’s wife Akie, 60, and others removed two signs that read “Abe Shinzo Office” and “The Liberal Democratic Party Yamaguchi Prefecture 4th Electoral District Branch.”
“People in Shimonoseki supported Abe and his father for two generations, and they developed into politicians who represented Japan. We want to express thanks to the locals,” said Teruo Ito, 86, the head of Abe’s supporters’ group.
