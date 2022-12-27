- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
LDP’s Seko calls for further improvement of Japan-Taiwan ties in Taipei
13:02 JST, December 27, 2022
TAIPEI — Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Hiroshige Seko called for efforts to further improve Japan-Taiwan ties during a meeting in Taipei Monday with Su Tseng-chang, the premier of the Taiwan Executive Yuan.
“Japan and Taiwan have a relationship with common values. It’s necessary to further develop ties,” said Seko, who is secretary general for the LDP in the House of Councillors.
“Taiwan and Japan have close relations in terms of security,” Su said. “The two must work together hand-in-hand to protect regional prosperity and peace amid a situation in which authoritarian nations have been expanding their influence in the international community.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Chinese military simulating attacks on Nansei Islands
-
Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba comes under fire at Diet session
-
‘Taiwan contingency’ prompts evacuation drill on Yonaguni Island
-
Govt mulls decommissioning SDF rescue planes, combat helicopters
-
Construction bonds eyed to fund improvements to SDF facilities
JN ACCESS RANKING