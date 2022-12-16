Japan pledges ¥117 bil. in biodiversity aid for 3 years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura speaks at the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in November 2022.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan will provide ¥117 billion in financial assistance over three years from 2023 for the protection of biodiversity in developing countries, Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura said Thursday.

He made the pledge at the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, Canada. Japan aims to promote natural conservation through international cooperation.

The focus of COP15, slated to end on Monday, is on whether countries will be able to set a goal of reversing biodiversity loss by 2030, sources familiar with the matter said.