- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan pledges ¥117 bil. in biodiversity aid for 3 years
16:00 JST, December 16, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan will provide ¥117 billion in financial assistance over three years from 2023 for the protection of biodiversity in developing countries, Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura said Thursday.
He made the pledge at the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, Canada. Japan aims to promote natural conservation through international cooperation.
The focus of COP15, slated to end on Monday, is on whether countries will be able to set a goal of reversing biodiversity loss by 2030, sources familiar with the matter said.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba comes under fire at Diet session
-
‘Taiwan contingency’ prompts evacuation drill on Yonaguni Island
-
LDP forces push defense spending request higher despite Finance Ministry concerns
-
LDP, Komeito poised to agree on inclusion of counterstrike capabilities in security documents
-
Govt mulls decommissioning SDF rescue planes, combat helicopters
JN ACCESS RANKING