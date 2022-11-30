My Number cards may be used to verify age at self-checkout registers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Self-checkout registers at a supermarket in Wakayama are seen in April.

The government has begun considering allowing stores to use the My Number identification card system at self-checkout registers for age verification required when selling alcohol and cigarettes.

By incorporating My Number cards with self-checkout registers, the government aims to further promote the use of the cards while supporting labor-saving efforts by convenience stores and other businesses struggling with worker shortages.

Convenience stores and supermarkets have been introducing self-checkout registers that allow customers to scan barcodes on products and pay for items. However, most registers cannot verify the age of customers.

The government envisions installing a My Number card reader that can verify age at self-checkout registers.

Some convenience stores are already testing self-checkout registers that read driver’s licenses to verify age.