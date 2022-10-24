Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa to resign

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa speaks about the former Unification Church issue in the Diet on Monday

18:10 JST, October 24, 2022

Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa whose connections to the Unification Church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, have been coming to light one after another, intends to resign.

