Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa to resign
18:10 JST, October 24, 2022
Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa whose connections to the Unification Church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, have been coming to light one after another, intends to resign.
