Kishida orders investigation into Unification Church

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

11:31 JST, October 17, 2022

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed cabinet minister Keiko Nagaoka to investigate the Unification Church based on the Religious Corporations Law.

