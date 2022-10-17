Kishida orders investigation into Unification Church
11:31 JST, October 17, 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed cabinet minister Keiko Nagaoka to investigate the Unification Church based on the Religious Corporations Law.
