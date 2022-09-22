Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida to meet with more than 30 world leaders on sidelines of Abe funeral

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to hold summit-level talks with the leaders of more than 30 countries on the sidelines of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has said.

“The government wants to show both at home and abroad its intention to carry on and develop the diplomatic legacy that Mr. Abe cultivated, and to respond well to the respect for him shown by the various nations,” Matsuno said at a press conference Wednesday.

The state funeral on Tuesday is scheduled to be attended by foreign dignitaries including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.