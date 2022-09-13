Japan unveils the logo for its Digital Garden City Nation Initiative

Courtesy of the Cabinet Secretariat

Digital Garden City Nation Initiative logo

The government’s has unveiled the logo for its Digital Garden City Nation Initiative, a central pillar of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s growth strategy.

The bottom half of the logo features a globe-like hemisphere with a blue ocean and natural greenery encompassed by “cables,” while the top half shows buildings surrounded by mountains and rivers, representing a nature-rich rural area with a well-developed digital environment.

“We’re keen to utilize social media to evoke the image of a digital garden city.” said Minister of State for Regional Revitalization Naoki Okada.