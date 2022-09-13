Japan unveils the logo for its Digital Garden City Nation Initiative
15:53 JST, September 13, 2022
The government’s has unveiled the logo for its Digital Garden City Nation Initiative, a central pillar of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s growth strategy.
The bottom half of the logo features a globe-like hemisphere with a blue ocean and natural greenery encompassed by “cables,” while the top half shows buildings surrounded by mountains and rivers, representing a nature-rich rural area with a well-developed digital environment.
“We’re keen to utilize social media to evoke the image of a digital garden city.” said Minister of State for Regional Revitalization Naoki Okada.
