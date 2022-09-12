Okinawa Gov. Tamaki to skip state funeral for Abe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki

NAHA — Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on Monday stated his intention not to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“The prefectural government has already conveyed its condolences by flying the flag at half-staff at the prefectural building,” Tamaki told reporters in Naha.

Whether a state funeral should be held for Abe, who was fatally shot in July, has divided pubic opinion.

“Many people have their own feelings about what they believe in and what they do not agree with,” Tamaki said. “I want the central government to give further consideration to the issue as there is severe public opinion that mourning will be in a somewhat compulsory fashion.”