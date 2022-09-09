Kishida offers condolences over Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday offered his deep condolences over the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

“I can’t help but feel deep sorrow,” Kishida told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office. “I extend my sincere condolences on behalf of the Japanese government.”

Regarding the queen’s achievements, Kishida said, “She reigned for 70 years, the longest in British history, and played an extremely important role in the peace and prosperity of the world.”

The prime minister also said that the queen, who had visited Japan in 1975, “greatly contributed to strengthening the relationship between Japan and Britain.”

“It is a great loss to the international community. Japan will always stand with Britain while the British people overcome their deep grief,” he added.