Nearly half of LDP lawmakers had links to Unification Church
18:44 JST, September 8, 2022
Almost half of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Diet members had connections with the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, according to an LDP survey the ruling party released on Thursday.
In the survey, 179 of the LDP’s 379 Diet members disclosed links with the group widely known as the Unification Church, such as receiving support for elections or sending congratulatory telegrams.
Seventeen received support from volunteers linked to the group in election campaigns, and two accepted support from the organization.
