Kishida: Albanese, Michel, Trudeau to attend state funeral
17:50 JST, September 8, 2022
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and others will attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sept. 27, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday.
Kishida announced the names of dignitaries who are expected to attend during off-session deliberations at the House of Representatives Committee on Rules and Administration,
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, European Council President Charles Michel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also expected to attend.
