Japan govt calls Russian military drills ‘totally unacceptable’
16:06 JST, August 30, 2022
The government on Monday strongly condemned upcoming Russian military drills in the northern territories.
Speaking at a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the drills were “incompatible with our country’s position and totally unacceptable.”
Japan has asked Russia to exclude the northern islands from the area where the exercises will be held.
“We’ll continue to gather relevant information and respond appropriately,” Matsuno said.
