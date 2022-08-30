Japan govt calls Russian military drills ‘totally unacceptable’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Front: Kunashiri Island and back: Etorofu Island in the Northern Territories.

The government on Monday strongly condemned upcoming Russian military drills in the northern territories.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the drills were “incompatible with our country’s position and totally unacceptable.”

Japan has asked Russia to exclude the northern islands from the area where the exercises will be held.

“We’ll continue to gather relevant information and respond appropriately,” Matsuno said.