Kishida works on golf swing for planned vacation

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida practiced golf with his wife, Yuko, at an indoor golf school in Akasaka, Tokyo, on Sunday, working on his swing for about 90 minutes.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Illustration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

According to government sources, Kishida is planning to take his summer holiday for six days or so from Tuesday. His holiday plans include playing golf, so it seems the practice on Sunday was his preparation for his time off. He also had his hair cut Sunday afternoon.

Last winter, the spread of the novel coronavirus forced Kishida to cancel his initial holiday plan, and he spent year-end and New Year holidays with his family at a Tokyo hotel. Since there are no travel restrictions this summer, he is reportedly considering a trip somewhere to rest.