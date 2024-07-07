Tokyo Governor’s Election Sees 34.12% Turnout as of 6 P.M., Up 0.38 Percentage Point From Previous Race in 2020
18:43 JST, July 7, 2024
Voter turnout for the Tokyo gubernatorial election was estimated at 34.12% as of 6 p.m. Sunday, up 0.38 percentage point from the previous governor’s race in 2020, according to the Tokyo election administration commission.
