Home>Politics>Elections

Tokyo Governor’s Election Sees 34.12% Turnout as of 6 P.M., Up 0.38 Percentage Point From Previous Race in 2020

The Associated Press
A woman casts her vote at a polling place for Tokyo’s governor election in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Japan News

18:43 JST, July 7, 2024

Voter turnout for the Tokyo gubernatorial election was estimated at 34.12% as of 6 p.m. Sunday, up 0.38 percentage point from the previous governor’s race in 2020, according to the Tokyo election administration commission.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING