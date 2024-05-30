Home>Politics>Defense & Security

North Korea Launches Projectile Beleived to Be Ballistic Missile

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
North Korean flags

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:07 JST, May 30, 2024

North Korea laucnhed a projectile beleived to be a ballistic missile on Thursday morning, according to the Japanese government.

The projectile apparently has already falled.

