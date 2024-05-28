Chinese WL-10 Drone Spotted Over East China Sea; New Model Seen in Japan’s ADIZ for First Time
18:44 JST, May 28, 2024
The Defense Ministry announced Monday that the Air Self-Defense Force scrambled its fighters that morning after a Chinese military reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew into Japan’s Air Defense Identification Zone over the East China Sea.
The UAV was a Chinese WL-10 drone and did not intrude into Japanese territorial airspace, according to the ministry. The ministry has been aware of four types of Chinese UAVs making flights but this is the first time a WL-10 has been confirmed.
“China’s military operations are becoming more active, and this is believed to be part of that trend,” said a ministry official.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Firm ‘Developed System to Manipulate Public Opinion’; Leaked Information Describes Hijacking Social Media Accounts (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Sign Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation
-
Japan Considering Bid to Join Australia’s Frigate Project; Boost to Domestic Defense Industry Expected
-
By-Election Shock / Japan PM Kishida Questioned as ‘Face of Election’; Diet Dissolution in June Still Being Considered
-
By-Election Shock / Moves to Replace Japan PM Kishida Gain Momentum Amid Low Ratings; LDP Heavyweights Eye Candidates for Party Presidency
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index