Chinese WL-10 Drone Spotted Over East China Sea; New Model Seen in Japan’s ADIZ for First Time

Courtesy of the Defense Ministry

A Chinese WL-10 unmanned reconnaissance aerial vehicle was confirmed over the East China Sea for the first time on Monday.

The Defense Ministry announced Monday that the Air Self-Defense Force scrambled its fighters that morning after a Chinese military reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew into Japan’s Air Defense Identification Zone over the East China Sea.

The UAV was a Chinese WL-10 drone and did not intrude into Japanese territorial airspace, according to the ministry. The ministry has been aware of four types of Chinese UAVs making flights but this is the first time a WL-10 has been confirmed.

“China’s military operations are becoming more active, and this is believed to be part of that trend,” said a ministry official.