Home>Politics>Defense & Security

North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile Again

REUTERS file photo
The flag of North Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:38 JST, March 18, 2024

A possible ballistic missile was fired again from North Korea at 8:24 a.m. Monday, according to the Defense Ministry.

The missile is believed to have already fallen.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Defense & Security Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING