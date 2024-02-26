Japan Begins Joint Antiterror Drills in India

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

New Delhi (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force and the Indian army began their annual joint antiterror exercises in the western Indian state of Rajasthan on Sunday.

The Dharma Guardian drills, aimed at strengthening the two countries’ defense cooperation, will run until March 9. The exercises include jointly searching for and suppressing hiding terrorists.

Among the participants are about 40 troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment at the GSDF’s Camp Itazuma in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

“We’ll improve operational skills and mutual understanding and trust” between the GSDF and the Indian army, GSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita told a news conference in Tokyo on Feb. 15, referring to the joint drills.