Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, center, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul are seen before their trilateral meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held a trilateral meeting with her U.S. and South Korean counterparts in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, confirming that they would work closely together to strengthen deterrence and capabilities to handle the threat posed by North Korea, which has repeatedly launched ballistic missiles.

In the meeting that lasted about one hour, Kamikawa said, “The free and open international order, based on the rule of law, is now being challenged.” Kamikawa also said that she is seriously concerned about rising tensions caused by the provocative actions from North Korea.

The trilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the foreign ministers meeting of the Group of 20 advanced economies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned North Korea’s military cooperation with Russia and increasingly assertive actions by China at the meeting. “Cooperation and coordination with our closest allies are more important than ever,” Blinken said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said that he looks forward to an even stronger trilateral relationship among the three countries.