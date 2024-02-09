Japan, Latvia to Cooperate in Supporting Ukraine





TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Latvian counterpart, Krisjanis Karins, on Thursday confirmed bilateral cooperation in supporting Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s invasion.

At their meeting in Tokyo, the two ministers shared the view that security in the European-Atlantic region and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable.

Latvia, one of the three Baltic states, borders Russia.

The two ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic fields such as energy and digital technology.

They also exchanged views on the situation in East Asia, where China is increasing its military activities.