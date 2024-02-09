- Defense & Security
Japan, Latvia to Cooperate in Supporting Ukraine
16:44 JST, February 9, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Latvian counterpart, Krisjanis Karins, on Thursday confirmed bilateral cooperation in supporting Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s invasion.
At their meeting in Tokyo, the two ministers shared the view that security in the European-Atlantic region and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable.
Latvia, one of the three Baltic states, borders Russia.
The two ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic fields such as energy and digital technology.
They also exchanged views on the situation in East Asia, where China is increasing its military activities.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
4 Chinese Warships Deployed Around Taiwan, Sources Say; Believed Ships Will Collaborate with Other Warships in East China Sea
JN ACCESS RANKING