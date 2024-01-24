- Defense & Security
Japan, Australia Agree on Joint Research on Mine-Detecting UUV
13:42 JST, January 24, 2024
The Defense Ministry and the Australian Department of Defence agreed on Tuesday to begin joint research on unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) for underwater mine detection and other activities.
The agreement is intended to strengthen cooperation between Japan and Australia with China’s aggressive maritime expansion in mind.
The four-year research project, which will last through 2028, aims to develop technology for underwater acoustic communication between UUVs of the two countries.
