- Defense & Security
North Korea Launched Possible Ballistic Missile (Update 1)
15:12 JST, January 14, 2024 (updated at 15:45 JST)
North Korea launched what appears to be a ballistic missile on Sunday, according to the government.
The government said it is believed to have already fallen.
