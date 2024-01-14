Home>Politics>Defense & Security
  • Defense & Security

North Korea Launched Possible Ballistic Missile (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
North Korean flags

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:12 JST, January 14, 2024 (updated at 15:45 JST)

North Korea launched what appears to be a ballistic missile on Sunday, according to the government.

The government said it is believed to have already fallen.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING