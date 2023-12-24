- Defense & Security
U.S. Salvage Ship Arrives on Yakushima Island to Recover Crashed Osprey; Operations Expected to Begin Soon
17:01 JST, December 24, 2023
YAKUSHIMA, Kagoshima — A U.S. salvage ship arrived at Anbo port in Yakushima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Saturday, and it is expected that the crew will begin salvage operations for the main part of the V-22 Osprey, which crashed near the island on Nov. 29
The ship’s crew began loading and unloading materials and equipment after they arrived at the port.
Of the eight crew members on board the Osprey, the bodies of seven of them have been recovered.
The parts of the wreckage that have been salvaged have been handed over to the U.S. military.
The Self-Defense Forces said Saturday that its search operations for the aircraft ended on the day.
