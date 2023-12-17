- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: South Korean Military (UPDATE1)
23:15 JST, December 17, 2023 (updated at 23:40 JST)
Seoul/Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)—North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, the South Korean military said.
The South Korean military is investigating details of the launch.
The Japanese Defense Ministry said the same day that an object that may be a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea.
The projectile is seen to have already fallen, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
North Korea launched a military reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 21. The reclusive country fired a ballistic missile the following day, but the launch is believed to have failed.
