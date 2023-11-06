- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Missile-alert Evacuation Drill Held in Tokyo
18:21 JST, November 6, 2023
Local residents carried out an evacuation drill Monday morning in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, on the assumption that the J-Alert early warning system had been triggered and a ballistic missile was going to hit the area.
Sixty participants followed steps similar to those that would be carried out in an actual emergency.
The drill was organized by the central government and the Tokyo metropolitan government, among other entities, and was the second to be held in the capital following the first such exercise in January 2018.
When the start of the drill was announced via loudspeakers, those taking part ran into the lower part of Nerima Station on the Toei Oedo subway line, which is a designated emergency shelter.
Participants adopted self-protective postures, such as crouching and using their hands to cover their heads.
Meanwhile, others taking part in the simulation sheltered at a complex and at a park near the station, taking such steps as staying away from windows and seeking out shelter after hearing the J-Alert.
According to the Cabinet Secretariat, 42 drills are scheduled to take place in Tokyo and 26 other prefectures this fiscal year.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
-
Matsuno: Other G7 Countries That Issued Gaza Statement Had Citizens Harmed in Conflict
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential