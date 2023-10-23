- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Conduct 1st Joint Air Drill
15:26 JST, October 23, 2023
SEOUL (Jiji Press) — Japan, the United States and South Korea conducted a joint aerial drill over waters south of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday.
It was the first joint aerial drill among the three countries, according to the South Korean military. The latest exercise was apparently intended to keep a check on North Korea, which continues nuclear and missile development.
A B-52 nuclear-capable strategic bomber and F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. military, as well as fighters from the South Korean air force and Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force took part in the drill.
The B-52 was escorted by other participating aircraft in the drill, and they conducted formation flights, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.
At their meeting in August, the leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed to strengthen their security cooperation, including carrying out joint exercises regularly.
Sunday’s joint exercise was designed to implement the agreement reached at the trilateral summit and boost the nations’ capabilities to respond to advancing threats from North Korea, the South Korean air force said, adding that South Korea is ready to enhance three-way cooperation as well based on the robust South Korea-U.S. alliance.
Japan, the United States and South Korea have so far conducted joint maritime exercises.
Joint aerial drills have been carried out between Japan and the United States and between South Korea and the United States, but not among the three countries.
Last Tuesday, the U.S. B-52 landed at an air base in Cheongju in central South Korea. It was very rare for a U.S. B-52 to land in South Korea.
North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency has warned in a commentary that strategic assets of the United States, including the B-52, will be North Korea’s “first targets of destruction.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Can Shinkansen Avert Japan’s Looming Logistics Crisis? Overtime Limits Might Strand 30％ of Nation’s Cargo in 2030
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions