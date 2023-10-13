Japan to Send SDF’s Aircraft to Djibouti to Evacuate Japanese Nationals

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer is seen at a port in Djibouti in May

In light of the increasingly dire situation surrounding the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan will send Self-Defense Forces’ aircraft to Djibouti in order to prepare to evacuate Japanese nationals from the region.

Kishida told reporters in Tokyo that the aircraft will leave for Djibouti “as soon as the necessary arrangements are made,” emphasizing the safety of Japanese nationals in the region.