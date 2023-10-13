- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan to Send SDF’s Aircraft to Djibouti to Evacuate Japanese Nationals
20:09 JST, October 13, 2023
In light of the increasingly dire situation surrounding the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan will send Self-Defense Forces’ aircraft to Djibouti in order to prepare to evacuate Japanese nationals from the region.
Kishida told reporters in Tokyo that the aircraft will leave for Djibouti “as soon as the necessary arrangements are made,” emphasizing the safety of Japanese nationals in the region.
