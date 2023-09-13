- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles
12:29 JST, September 13, 2023
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles eastward from near its western coast on Wednesday morning, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.
Both missiles are believed to have fallen into the Sea of Japan outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. No damage has been confirmed.
According to the ministry, the missiles were launched at 11:45 a.m. and 11:51 a.m. The maximum altitude of both missiles was about 50 kilometers.
If it had a normal trajectory, the first missile flew about 350 kilometers. The second flew about 650 kilometers and may have taken an irregular trajectory. The ministry is analyzing the details of the matter.
The Japanese government lodged a protest against Pyongyang via the Japanese Embassy in Beijing. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to do their utmost to gather and analyze information, swiftly provide the public with accurate information, and take all possible measures to prepare for any situation.
