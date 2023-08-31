- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile; Japan’s Defense Ministry Announced (UPDATE 1)
0:08 JST, August 31, 2023
The Japanese Defense Ministry announced Wednesday night that North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile.
The missile is believed to have already dropped into waters.
