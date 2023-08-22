Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
Govt: N. Korea Plans to Launch ‘Satellite’ over East Chine Sea


The Japan News

8:16 JST, August 22, 2023

The government announced on Tuesday that North Korea said it will launch a “satellite” into the East China Sea and Yellow Sea between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.

