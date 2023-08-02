Kishida to Meet Biden and Yoon Together and Separately

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, speaks during a liaison meeting of the government and the ruling parties at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his plans to hold bilateral meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of a trilateral summit meeting slated to be held in the United States on Aug. 18.

Kishida spoke of his plan at a liaison meeting of the government and the ruling parties held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday. During the Japan-South Korea summit, Kishida is expected to seek Yoon’s understanding regarding Japan’s planned ocean release of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

As for the trilateral summit with Biden and Yoon, Kishida said, “I would like to take this opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership among the three nations in order to deal with North Korea, and also to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.”