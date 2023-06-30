Japan, S. Korea, Australia, N.Z. to Hold Talks at NATO Summit

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are coordinating to hold a four-nation summit on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania to be held July 11-12, Japanese government sources said.

The countries have been invited to the summit as NATO’s four Asia-Pacific partners (AP4).

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins are expected to attend.

If the four-party summit does occur, it will be the second time after meeting at the NATO summit in Spain last June.

The agenda is expected to include topics such as responding to China’s moves to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas, as well as strengthening ties with the South Pacific island nations where China’s presence is growing.