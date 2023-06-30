- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan, S. Korea, Australia, N.Z. to Hold Talks at NATO Summit
13:04 JST, June 30, 2023
Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are coordinating to hold a four-nation summit on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania to be held July 11-12, Japanese government sources said.
The countries have been invited to the summit as NATO’s four Asia-Pacific partners (AP4).
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins are expected to attend.
If the four-party summit does occur, it will be the second time after meeting at the NATO summit in Spain last June.
The agenda is expected to include topics such as responding to China’s moves to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas, as well as strengthening ties with the South Pacific island nations where China’s presence is growing.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
-
Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
-
Macron Opposes NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Tokyo
-
Japan Gives SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Constellation Trial Run
-
Japan Seeks to Export Used F-15 Jet Engines to Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status