- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Ballistic Missiles Fired by North Korea May Have Fallen into Japan’s EEZ
21:31 JST, June 15, 2023
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan at about 7:25 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. on Thursday from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Earlier, the Japanese Defense Ministry said possible ballistic missiles were launched from North Korea on Thursday night. According to a Defense Ministry official, the projectiles may have fallen into the Sea of Japan within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea’s launch of two ballistic missiles Thursday night. Kishida told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office, “This is an outrageous act that violates relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and escalates provocations against the international community as a whole.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
-
Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
-
Japan Mulls Introducing “Digital Nomad” Visa
-
Macron Opposes NATO’s Plan to Open Office in Tokyo
-
Govt Cracks Down on Solar Panel Operators Overdeveloping Land
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status