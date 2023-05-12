2 Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters

The Yomiuri Shimbun



NAHA (Jiji Press) — Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Thursday.

This was the first intrusion into Japanese waters off the islands in Okinawa Prefecture by Chinese official ships since April 26 and the 13th this year.

According to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south of Uotsurijima, one of the Senkaku Islands, and elsewhere from around 2:55 a.m..

JCG patrol vessels warned the ships to leave the waters as they attempted to approach a 5-ton Japanese fishing boat with two crew members.