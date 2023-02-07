  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

Defense Minister: Balloon Could be Shot Down if in Japan's Airspace

Regarding the suspected spy balloon shot down by the U.S. military, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Tuesday if a similar balloon entered Japanese airspace, it could be shot down under the current laws depending on the circumstances.

“We can take appropriate measures when we deem it necessary to protect people’s lives and their properties,” Hamada said.

