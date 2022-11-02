Japan condemns North Korea’s latest missile launches
16:16 JST, November 2, 2022
The government lodged a protest with Pyongyang via the Japanese Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday following North Korea’s latest missile launches.
“[North Korea] is repeatedly conducting missile launches at an unprecedentedly high frequency. It is absolutely unacceptable,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Wednesday morning.
The prime minister held a National Security Council (NSC) meeting with members of his Cabinet later in the day.
