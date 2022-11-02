N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

REUTERS file photo

A North Korean flag flies in Gijungdong propaganda village in North Korea.

SEOUL (Jiji Press)—North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the missiles appear to have dropped into the high seas after flying in the direction of Ulleungdo, a South Korean island.

An air-raid warning was issued for Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, including the island, according to South Korean media.

In response to the latest missile firings by North Korea, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol convened an emergency meeting of the country’s National Security Council. Yonhap said the South Korean military has raised its alert level.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada also said the North launched ballistic missiles Wednesday. He said that at least two ballistic missiles were fired by Pyongyang and that they are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.