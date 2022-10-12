GSDF joins Japan-U.S. sea drills
12:39 JST, October 12, 2022
Ground Self-Defense Force missile units participated in joint sea drills involving the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the Sea of Japan and other areas around Japan, aimed at strengthening Japan-U.S. countermeasure capabilities.
According to the Defense Ministry, the joint drills were held Oct. 1-10 and a total of 5 naval vessels participated, including the USS Ronald Reagan and the Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Asahi.
The GSDF’s First Artillery Brigade based in Chitose, Hokkaido, and the North Eastern Army Artillery based in Sendai participated on Oct. 2 and 3. The units deployed Type 88 surface-to-ship guided missiles and confirmed procedures for responding to enemy surface vessels.
