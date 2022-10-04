Matsuno: Latest N. Korean missile flew about 4,600 km

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference on Tuesday.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan Tuesday that flew about 4,600 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 1,000 kilometers, according to a Japanese government estimate.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference in the morning: “It is a serious and imminent threat to our national security. It is also a threat to the peace and security of the region and the international community, and a serious challenge to the international community as a whole.”