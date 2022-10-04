Matsuno: Latest N. Korean missile flew about 4,600 km
12:01 JST, October 4, 2022
North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan Tuesday that flew about 4,600 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 1,000 kilometers, according to a Japanese government estimate.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference in the morning: “It is a serious and imminent threat to our national security. It is also a threat to the peace and security of the region and the international community, and a serious challenge to the international community as a whole.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea fires missile to Pacific Ocean
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
CCP on shaky ground ahead of party congress / China’s sluggish economy brings jobless problem for recent graduates
-
Japan’s volunteer fire corps to deploy drones for quick disaster response
JN ACCESS RANKING