North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles
11:09 JST, October 1, 2022
North Korea launched two ballistic missiles early Saturday, the Defense Ministry said.
The missiles were launched at around 7 a.m., the ministry said. The ministry believes that both missiles came down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
