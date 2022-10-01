North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:09 JST, October 1, 2022

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles early Saturday, the Defense Ministry said.

The missiles were launched at around 7 a.m., the ministry said. The ministry believes that both missiles came down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

