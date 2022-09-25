Possible ballistic missile launched from North Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:15 JST, September 25, 2022

A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said. The JCG announced this on Sunday morning as information from the Defense Ministry.

South Korean media reported that North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday.

In response, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the relevant departments to do their utmost to gather and analyze information and to take all possible measures to prepare for unexpected situations.

