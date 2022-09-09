4 Chinese vessels enter waters off Senkaku Islands

Courtesy of the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters

A China Coast Guard vessel is seen in waters near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture in October 2020.

Four China Coast Guard vessels intruded into Japan’s territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

The vessels entered in quick succession into the territorial waters near Uotsuri Island between approximately 4:10 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. They then left the territorial waters between approximately 5:44 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the same day, the regional headquarters in Naha said.