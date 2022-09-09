4 Chinese vessels enter waters off Senkaku Islands
12:10 JST, September 9, 2022
Four China Coast Guard vessels intruded into Japan’s territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.
The vessels entered in quick succession into the territorial waters near Uotsuri Island between approximately 4:10 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. They then left the territorial waters between approximately 5:44 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the same day, the regional headquarters in Naha said.
