Chinese navy ship passes between Okinawa and Miyakojima islands
12:53 JST, August 30, 2022
A Chinese navy intelligence-gathering vessel on Sunday sailed south between Okinawa Island and Miyakojima island in Okinawa Prefecture before entering the Pacific Ocean, according to the Defense Ministry.
The Chinese ship did not enter Japanese territorial waters.
