Chinese navy ship passes between Okinawa and Miyakojima islands

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:53 JST, August 30, 2022

A Chinese navy intelligence-gathering vessel on Sunday sailed south between Okinawa Island and Miyakojima island in Okinawa Prefecture before entering the Pacific Ocean, according to the Defense Ministry.

The Chinese ship did not enter Japanese territorial waters.

Related

Recommend

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING