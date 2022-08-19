Japan conveys worries to Solomon Islands over China pact

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday told his Solomon Islands counterpart, Jeremiah Manele, of Tokyo’s concerns over a security pact that the South Pacific island country concluded with China in April.

Hayashi told Manele by phone that it is important to dispel worries harbored by other countries about the pact.

The Japanese minister sought understanding of the planned release of treated radioactive water into the ocean from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Japan will carry out the water release with high transparency while meeting international and domestic safety standards, Hayashi said.