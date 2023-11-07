Season for Peak Viewing ‘Autumn Leaves on the Floor’ is Fast Approaching at Gunma Pref. Temple

Japan News file photo

Visitors take pictures of autumn leaves reflected on a lacquered floor at Houtokuji in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, in mid-November 2022.

KIRYU, Gunma — There are various ways to appreciate autumn foliage, but a temple in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, offers a unique option: Looking at the leaves through the reflection on a polished, lacquered floor.

At Houtokuji, the best time to observe yuka-momiji, which means “autumn leaves on the floor,” is mid-November.

Japan News file photos

Left: Autumn leaves are seen at Houtokuji in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture.

Right: Chrysanthemums are seen at Houtokuji in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture.

While there are some temples in Kyoto that do something similar, Houtokuji is one of the few places in the Kanto region that offers this type of seasonal viewing and is only located about two hours away by train and taxi from Tokyo.

When I visited Houtokuji last year, the number of visitors who were allowed into the lacquered floor area of the temple’s main hall at one time was limited, so guests could fully enjoy the experience. Visitors had to wait in line for a while before the first dozen or so people were allowed to enter the room. Each group was given about 10 minutes in the room before being asked to leave so the next group could come in.

While waiting in line, we were given photography tips and were told to get as low as possible for a good photo. Upon entering the room, I was eager to take many photos of the striking scenery, just like everyone else. However, I found myself feeling a little embarrassed about getting down low to take photos as the temple’s Buddha statues are enshrined there. If I were to try and take the best photos, I would have to aim my bottom toward the statues. I asked the statues to excuse my awkward position.

The temple’s yuka-momiji season is taking place through Nov. 30. The temple is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs ¥1,200 for adults and is free for high school students and younger. From Nov. 11 to 28, the temple is lighting up the trees for a special night event between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For details, visit “Official Web Site” (Japanese only).