Bamboo Coaster Makes its Lone Annual Appearance in Chiba Prefecture
Old & New video
12:00 JST, July 4, 2024
For one day every year, the excited cries of riders on a handmade “roller coaster” sound out in a Chiba Prefecture town as airplanes from nearby Narita Airport fly in the distant sky. This year, the ride in the town of Tako made its appearance on June 9.
The coaster, an added attraction to the town’s annual hydrangea festival, is built in a space enclosed by rice paddies and a river, from which the cries of joy are heard until the evening.
Starting at a point about five meters high, the single car shoots down a track about 50 meters in length. The ride is called the “bamboo coaster” because it is made almost entirely of local bamboo, which is gathered by town in May and cut into about 300 logs, each three meters in length. Wooden posts support the frame.
The construction is carried out the day before by local volunteers, many drawn from the town’s juvenile counselors’ association and children’s education and development association. Also helping out are Japan Airlines group employees working around Narita Airport. This year, it took about 50 volunteers about nine hours to build the attraction.
>The idea for the coaster was inspired by the opening of Tokyo Disneyland in the prefecture in 1983, and local residents have been building one almost every year in the 40 years since. The construction method has been passed down from generation to generation based on a blueprint kept in the town.
The ride is free of charge, and there is no age limit or requirement. Anyone who gets in the line can take a ride, and many adults from outside the prefecture come just to try it. According to the town, about 700 people, including non-residents, rode it this year.
However, as the festival often coincides with the rainy season, there are years in which the coaster was canceled because of bad weather, so there is no guarantee of getting a ride. In addition, leaving the coaster unattended is dangerous, so it is dismantled and removed before sunset.
“I heard about Tako children growing up riding this coaster, and my husband was one of them,” said a 30-year-old female company employee, who grew up in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, and moved to Tako upon marriage. After riding the coaster for the first time with her 4-year-old son, she said, “It was pretty scary for me, but my son enjoyed it and said he wanted to ride it again.”
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Historic Buildings in Tokyo Opened to Public For Architecture Festival
-
Secrets of Kyoto / Tracing the Many Incarnations of the Imperial Palace Over More than a 1,000-Year Period
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (6/7-6/13)
-
Walking through Japan’s Waterfall Paradise Created by Lava; Highly Carbonated Hot Springs Also Popular at Hida-Osaka in Gifu Pref.
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (6/14-6/20)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags