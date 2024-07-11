The Japan News / Weekly Edition (7/12-7/18)
Our weekly ePaper presents the most noteworthy recent topics in an exciting, readable format. View the PDF now by clicking on the following link.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Historic Buildings in Tokyo Opened to Public For Architecture Festival
-
Walking through Japan’s Waterfall Paradise Created by Lava; Highly Carbonated Hot Springs Also Popular at Hida-Osaka in Gifu Pref.
-
Letter from New York / The Changing Face of The City: New Immigrants Are Transforming New York
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (6/21-6/27)
-
Single Style / Vegetable Gardening Heals Hearts, Creates Special Feelings of Fulfillment
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming